Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 114,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,787. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $234.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.