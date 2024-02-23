Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 114,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,787. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $234.45.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
