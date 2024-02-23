Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,708 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after acquiring an additional 594,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.31. 549,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

