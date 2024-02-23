Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,834 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VPU traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 379,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,425. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

