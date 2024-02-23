ContextLogic (WISH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, February 23rd.

ContextLogic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.98. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Citigroup raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ContextLogic

About ContextLogic

(Get Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.