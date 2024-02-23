Contrasting Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) & Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Track Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Track Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hexagon AB (publ) and Track Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexagon AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hexagon AB (publ) and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Track Group -9.91% -23.50% 4.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hexagon AB (publ) and Track Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 11.16 Track Group $34.48 million 0.07 -$3.39 million ($0.30) -0.67

Hexagon AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Track Group. Track Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexagon AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hexagon AB (publ) beats Track Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division. It also provides CAD CAM and CAE software, CNC simulation and computed tomography software, measurement and inspection hardware and software, manufacturing project management, digital transformation for manufacturing, and quality management systems to manufacturing intelligence division; HxGN mine protect, operate, monitoring, enterprise, measure, and plan services to mining division; intelligent business, continuous improvement, environmental health and safety, and production management for Xalt Solution; and absolute scanner speed, modular, and automation solutions. In addition, the company offers GIS, imagery analysis and data management, collaboration, government, transportation, and defense solutions; and utility GIS and outage management services, and public safety and geospatial platform to safety, infrastructure, and geospatial division. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

