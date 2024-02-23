Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.53. Approximately 351,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 359,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.63.

The company has a market cap of C$952.22 million, a P/E ratio of -89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

