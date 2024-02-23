CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.14

Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.14 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.95). CQS Natural Resources G&I shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.95), with a volume of 216,121 shares.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,934.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

