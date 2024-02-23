Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $183.18 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $183.18 million and approximately $28.92 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

