Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 106,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,084. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

