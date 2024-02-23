Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 106,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,084. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.