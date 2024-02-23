Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
