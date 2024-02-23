Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7 %

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

CCI stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 877,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,136. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

