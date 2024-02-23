CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $14,524.45 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

