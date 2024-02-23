Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of DAN opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dana will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

