David Chojnowski Sells 3,650 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,764,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,838. The firm has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average of $161.08.

Shares of Walmart are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

