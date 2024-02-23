Desjardins Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$14.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INE. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.83. 746,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,869. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.01.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

