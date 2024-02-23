DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.37 ($0.06). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

DFI Retail Group Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

