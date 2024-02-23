DigiByte 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.86 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $166.17 million and $5.86 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,161.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.00518823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00134403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00241969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00145610 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,844,680,413 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.