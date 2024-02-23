Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Down 2.3%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion World Without Waste ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.