Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Sold by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,449 shares during the quarter. Disc Medicine makes up 20.0% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Disc Medicine worth $128,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,966,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRON. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 233,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,418. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,541 shares of company stock worth $21,937,644 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

