Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NYSE D traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,570,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

