Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.47

Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.47 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 26.95 ($0.34). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.39), with a volume of 477,272 shares.

DUKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Monday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.92. The company has a market cap of £127.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,028.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

