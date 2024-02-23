Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.87

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.12. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 23,377 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLNG. TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

