Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 74.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 314,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,181. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $553.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

