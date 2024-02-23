Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 74.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 314,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,181. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $553.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
