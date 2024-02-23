eCash (XEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.24 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $640.73 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,927.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.00522188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00145412 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,643,129,673,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

