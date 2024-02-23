Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $222.42 and last traded at $221.98, with a volume of 404563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average is $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

