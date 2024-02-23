Elastos (ELA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $718,542.62

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Elastos has a market cap of $83.43 million and $718,542.62 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00007490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,447,946 coins and its circulating supply is 21,932,291 coins. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

