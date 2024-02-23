Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.61

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.61 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 88.64 ($1.12). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 11,920 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.72.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

