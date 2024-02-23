Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $14.37. Eltek shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 204,925 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Eltek’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eltek in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eltek by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

