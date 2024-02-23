EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,011. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.