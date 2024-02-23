Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 351,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,791. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

