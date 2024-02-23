Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $102.87 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $102,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $737.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $742.51. The company has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $688.84 and its 200-day moving average is $609.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

