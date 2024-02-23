Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 134,249 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,249 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.64% of NiSource worth $65,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 0.3 %

NI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 6,535,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.