Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.33% of Cummins worth $107,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.97. 2,259,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,789. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $269.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.96 and a 200 day moving average of $233.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

