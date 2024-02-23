Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 16100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$53.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.54.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

