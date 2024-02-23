Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $354.26 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Ethereum has a total market cap of $354.26 billion and approximately $12.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,948.35 or 0.05785129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00023696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,156,542 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

