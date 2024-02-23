Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sells $23,818.68 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,818.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,138.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EOLS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $13.72. 281,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,381. The stock has a market cap of $784.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.50. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 179,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,967 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,105,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

