Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 1,191,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Expensify has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 196,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,305,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 196,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,305,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $255,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,294 shares of company stock worth $995,208. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Expensify by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Expensify by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 86,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expensify by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Expensify by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 188,785 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

