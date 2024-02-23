Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Expro Group’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Expro Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Expro Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 98,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.91. Expro Group has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 612.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 166.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

