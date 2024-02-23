Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $738.06 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and $738.06 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $8.17 or 0.00016018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,874,377 coins and its circulating supply is 514,074,540 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

