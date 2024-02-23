Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as high as C$7.75. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.74, with a volume of 259,842 shares.

Financial 15 Split Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.19%. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.95%.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

