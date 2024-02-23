Financial Analysis: SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) & Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) and Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Banca Mediolanum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76% Banca Mediolanum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.01 Banca Mediolanum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Banca Mediolanum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banca Mediolanum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SVB Financial Group and Banca Mediolanum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Banca Mediolanum 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $229.50, indicating a potential upside of 114,650.00%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Banca Mediolanum.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Banca Mediolanum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Banca Mediolanum

(Get Free Report)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services. In addition, the company engages in audio and television production business; real estate business; mutual fund and trust management business; and the provision of damage insurance, financial intermediation, and payment services. Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

