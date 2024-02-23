First Financial Bancorp.’s (FFBC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 229,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 22.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 573,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

