First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Issues Earnings Results

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.3 %

AG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.43. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,265,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 479,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 409,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,680,936 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 763,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 1,127,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

