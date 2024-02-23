First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.03. 4,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

