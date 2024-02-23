First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.01

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $21.47. First United shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 18,630 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First United Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. First United had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Analysts expect that First United Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First United by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First United by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

