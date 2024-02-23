Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on FOM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on FOM
Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.