Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on FOM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The firm has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.23.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

