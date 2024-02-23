Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fox Factory Trading Down 27.3 %

FOXF stock traded down $17.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,316. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,381,000 after acquiring an additional 844,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 180,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 66,381 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 65,130 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.