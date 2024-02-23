Frax 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.63 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Frax has a market capitalization of $648.10 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,462,235 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

