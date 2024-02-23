FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.750-8.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.50 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN traded down $5.57 on Friday, reaching $216.10. The company had a trading volume of 339,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,145. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.43.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $44,979,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,396,000 after acquiring an additional 242,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,281.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,385 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.