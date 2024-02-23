Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Trading Down 7.3%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.30. 837,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,551,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 12.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

